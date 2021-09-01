The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Plans Dividend of $0.47

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4701 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31.
OTCMKTS SMUUY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile
Featured Article: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.