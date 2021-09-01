The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $4,719,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,191. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

