The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

