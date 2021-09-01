The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 33.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 834,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,728,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.67. 607,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,947. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a PE ratio of 297.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

