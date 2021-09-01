THEKEY (TKY) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $230,424.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars.

