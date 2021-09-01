THORChain Price Up 0.9% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $10.51 or 0.00021137 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $145.04 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00065534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00134742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00159484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.04 or 0.07486864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,666.49 or 0.99850113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.35 or 0.00999887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,060,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

