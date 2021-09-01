Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $79,995.52

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $79,995.52 and approximately $159,470.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00372635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.