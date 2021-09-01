Throne (THN) Hits Market Cap of $716,949.05

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Throne has a total market cap of $716,949.05 and $15,959.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Throne has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00005295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

