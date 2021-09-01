Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$10.34 to C$10.51. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Timbercreek Financial traded as high as C$9.90 and last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 100650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$802.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a current ratio of 89.60.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

