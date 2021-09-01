Tokes (TKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Tokes has traded up 147.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

