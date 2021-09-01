Torrid (CURV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Torrid has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURV. Cowen began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

