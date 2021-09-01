Tower token (TOWER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $407,149.00

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Tower token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.00831401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Tower token Coin Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

