Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to report sales of $106.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.87 million to $107.75 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $95.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $412.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSQ shares. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $3,325,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

