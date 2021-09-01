Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,705. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.