Traders Buy High Volume of BHP Group Call Options (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 46,203 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,411% compared to the typical volume of 3,058 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. 3,253,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

