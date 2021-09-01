TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,562.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $254,562.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00136012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00161260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.19 or 0.07448134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,435.24 or 0.99843130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00823199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.01005077 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,659,459 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAVA.FINANCE directly using US dollars.

