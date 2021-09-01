Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Update

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

