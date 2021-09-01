Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 17,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

