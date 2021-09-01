Tribe (TRIBE) Market Capitalization Tops $365.55 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $365.55 million and approximately $46.44 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00130891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00844649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00049564 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

