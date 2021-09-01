TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report $82.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.10 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $78.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $327.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.70 million to $334.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $357.20 million to $387.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

