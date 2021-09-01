Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Shares Down 2.1%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 97,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 290,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

The stock has a market cap of $136.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trident Acquisitions by 14,000.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $586,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trident Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trident Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trident Acquisitions by 19.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

