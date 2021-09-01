Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

