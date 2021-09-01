Tripio Achieves Market Cap of $3.89 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $3.89 million and $271,246.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00129319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.63 or 0.00849744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049712 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

