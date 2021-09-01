Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

Several brokerages have commented on TSU. National Bankshares upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TSE TSU opened at C$45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.95. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$19.11 and a twelve month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.7162272 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

