Trittium Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Trittium coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $16,991.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trittium has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00136313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00161883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.43 or 0.07331201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.79 or 0.99943559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.30 or 0.01007572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars.

