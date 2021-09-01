Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tronox worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tronox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE TROX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 974,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.