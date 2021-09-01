TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Up 25.3% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $325,475.01 and $19,542.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00132602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.00829522 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

