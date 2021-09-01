TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.48. TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 101 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.