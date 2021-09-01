Truist Boosts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $46.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PYCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

