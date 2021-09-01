TrustVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.87 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $147,933.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00132011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00815783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048887 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

