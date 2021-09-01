TTC (TTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00131041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.00845361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049347 BTC.

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

