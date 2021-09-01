TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 891.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of TTEC worth $37,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 29.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in TTEC by 14.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 32.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,369 shares of company stock worth $6,451,674. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

