TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report sales of $555.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.20 million and the highest is $562.09 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $513.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

