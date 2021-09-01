Tuniu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,348 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,538% compared to the average volume of 89 call options.

NASDAQ TOUR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 278,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,107. The company has a market capitalization of $231.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 211.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tuniu during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 48.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,123,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter worth about $316,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.