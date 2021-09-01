TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.00

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 473815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

