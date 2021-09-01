Tyman (LON:TYMN) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Tyman (LON:TYMN) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 375 ($4.90). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TYMN. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Tyman stock opened at GBX 453.41 ($5.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £890.04 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 435.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 763.99. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 193 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 509.35 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

