Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. 9,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

