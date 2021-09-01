Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Short Interest Update

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 439,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.99. The company had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.13. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.