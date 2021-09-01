UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 220 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 238.67 ($3.12).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 184.86 ($2.42) on Wednesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.68. The company has a market cap of £31.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.