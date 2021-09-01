UMA Price Reaches $12.72 (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $12.72 or 0.00026829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $796.14 million and $47.14 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00129751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048617 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,532,357 coins and its circulating supply is 62,599,705 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

