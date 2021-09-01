Unicly Genesis Collection Price Up 12.6% This Week (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $123,851.16 and $1,549.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

