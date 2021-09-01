UniLend Hits Market Capitalization of $35.63 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002303 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $35.63 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00813691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049026 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

