Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 4.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $65,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.93. 4,283,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,690. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

