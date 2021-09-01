United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

