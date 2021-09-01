United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.