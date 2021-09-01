United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,569 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of United Parcel Service worth $282,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day moving average is $191.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

