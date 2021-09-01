United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $214.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.07 and a 200-day moving average of $186.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

