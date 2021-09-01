UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Doliver Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 106,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.35. 2,031,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,067. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $413.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

