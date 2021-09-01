University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Sells 787,810 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. trimmed its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,810 shares during the quarter. Taysha Gene Therapies makes up 22.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned approximately 3.67% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $29,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSHA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $780.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

