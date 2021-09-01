UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.44 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.00814899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048923 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

